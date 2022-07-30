Overview

Dr. Rassa Shahidzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Shahidzadeh works at Baylor Scott & White - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.