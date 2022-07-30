Dr. Rassa Shahidzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahidzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rassa Shahidzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Rassa Shahidzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Digestive Diseases Group-baylor4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6020
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed my experience with Dr S greatly. He was very understanding and compassionate, and just wanted the best for me.
About Dr. Rassa Shahidzadeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahidzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahidzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahidzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahidzadeh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahidzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahidzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahidzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahidzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahidzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.