Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Nuti works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX, McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    TMI Sports Medicine
    3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 419-0303
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    DFW Sports Medicine
    1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 700, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 430-9380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    DFW Sports Medicine
    4833 Medical Center Dr # 6E, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 430-9380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    TMI Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Frisco
    5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 1200, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 623-2629

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bone Problems Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2022
    Dr. Nuti and staff were amazing! Dr. Nuti did not rush through her appointment with me. She took time to explain in great detail my diagnosis, treatment plan, and follow up. She encouraged questions and answered them thoroughly. I would highly recommend her to anyone with any aches, pains, sports injuries or orthopedic issues.
    S. Patel — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    • 1295171668
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports Med
    • Family Med
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Austin College
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nuti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nuti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nuti speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

