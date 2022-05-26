Overview

Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Nuti works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX, McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.