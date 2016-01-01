Overview of Dr. Rathna Shenoy, MD

Dr. Rathna Shenoy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Shenoy works at Summa Health Medical Group Trauma in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.