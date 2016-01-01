Dr. Rathna Shenoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rathna Shenoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Rathna Shenoy, MD
Dr. Rathna Shenoy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Summa Health Medical Group Trauma55 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 535-1536
- Akron City Hospital
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1700140670
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Shenoy accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
