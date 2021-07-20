Overview

Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Zagrebu / Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Vujicic works at V Pain Clinic in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.