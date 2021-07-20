Dr. Vujicic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD
Overview
Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Zagrebu / Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Vujicic works at
Locations
-
1
V Pain Clinic410 Herlong Ave S Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 909-3600
-
2
V Pain Clinic12610 N Community House Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 405-1747
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor. He will not be your drug dealer. He will heal you. I owe my sanity to this man. I was in tremendous pain. After two injection visits and an MRI I could function again. I found his manner to be very professional and caring. Great staff too
About Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1326039223
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Zagrebu / Medical College
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vujicic speaks Croatian.
