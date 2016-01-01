Overview of Dr. Ratna Behal, MD

Dr. Ratna Behal, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Behal works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.