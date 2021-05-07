Dr. Ratna Sanka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ratna Sanka, MD
Overview of Dr. Ratna Sanka, MD
Dr. Ratna Sanka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Sanka works at
Dr. Sanka's Office Locations
-
1
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanka communicates very well. She is thorough and knowledgeable and involves me in treatment decisions. She has a friendly demeanor which makes asking questions easy.
About Dr. Ratna Sanka, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1679786651
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
