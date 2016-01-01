Dr. Ratna Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ratna Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ratna Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College Raipur, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Jps Health Network, 1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104, (817) 702-1215
-
2
Jps Pediatric Clinic, 1400 S Main St Fl 5, Fort Worth, TX 76104, (817) 702-8400
-
3
Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA, 713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104, (817) 336-3968
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ratna Reddy, MD
- Neurology
Experience: 29 years
- English, Hindi
NPI: 1528166147
Education & Certifications
Residency: Flushing Hospital & Medical Center
Residency: North Shore University Hospital
Internship: Flushing Hospital and Med Center
Medical School: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College Raipur, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.