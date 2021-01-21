Overview of Dr. Ratnakar Mukherjee, MD

Dr. Ratnakar Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Mukherjee works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Heart Associates LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.