Dr. Ratnakar Pernenkil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Institute Specialists1051 Gause Blvd Ste 320, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-7577Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Slidell Memorial Hospital1001 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 280-8614
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best! Has been taking care of me since my open heart surgery in 2000. Excellent!
About Dr. Ratnakar Pernenkil, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1386647782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Pernenkil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pernenkil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pernenkil works at
Dr. Pernenkil has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease.
Dr. Pernenkil speaks Kannada.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pernenkil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pernenkil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pernenkil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.