Dr. Ratnamani Lingamallu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ratnamani Lingamallu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Central Florida ENT Associates515 E GARDEN ST, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 683-5454
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have known Dr. Lingamallu for a very long time. I became very ill about 5 years ago and was dismissed as incurable. I went to Dr. Lingamallu's office and she treated me with respect and care. Her demeanor was one that she would not give up on me until we found a way to help my rather difficult journey of medical issues. I have always encountered her attitude as very heartfelt. The office staff has been more than wonderful to me and likewise, very caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Lingamallu for ENT care. Don't give up... she truly helped me!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629062393
- Lsu Med Center
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lingamallu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingamallu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingamallu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingamallu has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingamallu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingamallu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingamallu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingamallu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingamallu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.