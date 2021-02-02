Overview of Dr. Ratnasiri Gunawardena, MD

Dr. Ratnasiri Gunawardena, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Gunawardena works at Sentara Medical Grp Physical and URG in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.