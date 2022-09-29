Dr. Ratnavali Kolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ratnavali Kolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ratnavali Kolla, MD
Dr. Ratnavali Kolla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kolla's Office Locations
Capital Neurology Care16003 Comprint Cir, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 869-2358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am taking my mother for treatment, and every visit, we are very pleased with Dr Kolla. She always gives good treatments and advice. Despite they are very busy, but the office always fill out the necessary documents in a timely manner. They are very flexible for scheduling a Tele visit and I am grateful for that since my mom is an elderly and is very difficult to take her to the office in person. The level of treatment has never been different from in office or Tele visit. I have recommended Dr kolla to my friends, and they are also pleased.
About Dr. Ratnavali Kolla, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1174617625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolla has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolla speaks Hindi.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolla.
