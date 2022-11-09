See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD

Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kumar works at Sunflower Medical Group in Lenexa, KS with other offices in Shawnee, KS, Kansas City, MO and Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunflower Medical Group
    10950 W 86th St, Lenexa, KS 66214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 601-4500
  2. 2
    Heartland Primary Care - Lenexa
    9300 Meadow View Dr, Shawnee, KS 66227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 601-4500
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Swope Parkway Health Center
    3801 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 923-5800
  4. 4
    Wyandotte Family Eyecare Center LLC
    21 N 12th St, Kansas City, KS 66102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 922-7600
  5. 5
    Swope Health Services
    3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 922-7645

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostatitis
Pulmonary Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1194750828
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

