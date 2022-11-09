Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD
Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Sunflower Medical Group10950 W 86th St, Lenexa, KS 66214 Directions (913) 601-4500
-
2
Heartland Primary Care - Lenexa9300 Meadow View Dr, Shawnee, KS 66227 Directions (913) 601-4500Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Swope Parkway Health Center3801 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64130 Directions (816) 923-5800
-
4
Wyandotte Family Eyecare Center LLC21 N 12th St, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (816) 922-7600
-
5
Swope Health Services3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64130 Directions (816) 922-7645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Incredible follow up and follow through. Above excellence in responsiveness. I perceive that he has an obvious and sincere concern for me as a patient in a comprehensive way - not just his specialty or “wheelhouse”. Accommodating. Flexible. Kind. Hard worker. A humble spirit - he is not only a great doctor but just a GOOD PERSON - which I can, with discernment (that I have learned over time) recognize and appreciate a mile away! I am SIGNIFICANTLY encouraged for the future of my health and current challenges. He is helping me navigate this “seemingly unpredictable future”. I have felt lost and unprepared, with no compass or captain previous to my appointment with Dr. Ratnesh Kumar Thank you Dr Ratnesh for not only doing your job well, but extending the “and then some” mentality with your patients! It does NOT go unnoticed.
About Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1194750828
Education & Certifications
- DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.