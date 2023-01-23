Dr. Rattandeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rattandeep Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rattandeep Singh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Jeffrey T Nugent Md. P.c.105 Collier Rd NW Ste 2010, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-1799
- 2 371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 525, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 355-1799
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I left another rheumatologist because they did not respond to messages, patient folders scattered everywhere, and last of all I received a RA infusion 2 weeks before major surgery. It was an easy decision to go. I have been with Dr. Singh for at least 12 years. He is very calm, listens well, and offers his advice. No patient folders everywhere in the office! He runs a tight ship which is the way a doctor's office should be. I receive a response within 12 hours on Patient Portal.
Rheumatology
35 years of experience
English
1174536478
UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.