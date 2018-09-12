See All Neurosurgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD

Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and Mclaren Bay Region.

Dr. Raychaudhuri works at Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Lewis, MD
Dr. David Lewis, MD
4.7 (69)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD
Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD
5.0 (294)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Spetka, MD
Dr. Lawrence Spetka, MD
4.7 (78)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes.

Dr. Raychaudhuri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Network Inc.
    2222 Cherry St Ste M200, Toledo, OH 43608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-8019
  2. 2
    Decatur Neurosurgeons
    2 Memorial Dr Ste 207, Decatur, IL 62526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 876-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Decatur Memorial Hospital
  • Mclaren Bay Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Raychaudhuri?

    Sep 12, 2018
    He was amazing and very professional!!! Always has best interest for the patients. He preformed my back surgery right away and I was pain free right after surgery and walking normal just a couple days after. His team before surgery and after was amazing as well.
    Michael Nino in Oregon — Sep 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Raychaudhuri to family and friends

    Dr. Raychaudhuri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Raychaudhuri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD.

    About Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760684179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Residency
    Internship
    • UT Southwestern
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raychaudhuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raychaudhuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raychaudhuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raychaudhuri has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raychaudhuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Raychaudhuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raychaudhuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raychaudhuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raychaudhuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.