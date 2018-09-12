Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raychaudhuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and Mclaren Bay Region.
Neurosurgical Network Inc.2222 Cherry St Ste M200, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-8019
Decatur Neurosurgeons2 Memorial Dr Ste 207, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-2780
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
He was amazing and very professional!!! Always has best interest for the patients. He preformed my back surgery right away and I was pain free right after surgery and walking normal just a couple days after. His team before surgery and after was amazing as well.
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760684179
- Hartford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UT Southwestern
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins
