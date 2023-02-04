See All Psychiatrists in Winchester, VA
Dr. Rauf Cheema, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (61)
Map Pin Small Winchester, VA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rauf Cheema, MD

Dr. Rauf Cheema, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.

Dr. Cheema works at Sterling Mental Health in Winchester, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheema's Office Locations

    Birthinmind LLC
    1812 PLAZA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 667-1226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rauf Cheema, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1811904535
    Education & Certifications

    • Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheema works at Sterling Mental Health in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cheema’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

