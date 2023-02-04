Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauf Cheema, MD
Dr. Rauf Cheema, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.
Birthinmind LLC1812 PLAZA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-1226
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Cheema for several years and he has been enormously helpful to maintaining and supporting my mental health. He listens and is not judgmental. He is kind and very supportive. He helps me see slightly different ways of viewing situations when I am suffering from anxiety. He is gently encouraging of all positive activities, whether being out in nature, socializing, or developing spiritual support. I have had experiences doctors who were not interested and barely listened. He is different. His office is also very friendly and professional. I recommend Dr. Cheema very highly.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811904535
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Dr. Cheema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
