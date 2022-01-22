Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguirre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD
Overview
Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc12295 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 447-7774
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc3990 Sheridan St Ste 108, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 447-7774
- 3 5901 Colonial Dr Ste 311C, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 447-7774
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.625 6th Ave S Ste 120, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (954) 447-7774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Aguirre has been my pregnancy and my baby doctor for the last 7 years!! Loveee this doctor because he really cares about he’s litle patients and take he’s time to explain everything I needed to know since day one. Thanks to doctor Aguirre my son is with me today healthy and strong. My baby loves doctor Aguirre and always talking about him like he knows what the doctor did since he was in mamis belly lol. If I could give doctor Aguirre a 10 star review I’ll 100% do. The staff been very helpful as well every time I need a letter or have a question or a concern they’re always willing to help and try their best to make you feel attended. Best cardiologist ever??
About Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003910340
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Aguirre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguirre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguirre has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguirre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguirre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguirre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguirre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguirre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.