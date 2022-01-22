See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Aguirre works at Pediatric Heart Center in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL, Margate, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc
    12295 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-7774
  2. 2
    Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc
    3990 Sheridan St Ste 108, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-7774
  3. 3
    5901 Colonial Dr Ste 311C, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-7774
  4. 4
    Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.
    625 6th Ave S Ste 120, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-7774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003910340
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguirre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguirre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguirre has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguirre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguirre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguirre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguirre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguirre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

