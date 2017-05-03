Overview of Dr. Raul Barreda Jr, MD

Dr. Raul Barreda Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Barreda Jr works at Surgery Institute Office in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.