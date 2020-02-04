Overview of Dr. Raul Blanco, MD

Dr. Raul Blanco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Blanco works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.