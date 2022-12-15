See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sylvania, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Raul Bosio, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (68)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Bosio, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Bosio works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians General Surgery
    5700 Monroe St Unit 106, Sylvania, OH 43560 (419) 885-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I had emergency surgery due to perforated colon; which resulted in a colostomy for a period of six months. Dr. Basio did the reversal surgery, exhibiting not only the highest degree of professionalism, but patience and understanding for the many questions I had about the procedure and recovery. I can't say enough about the kind and compassionate nature of my experience with Dr. Basio during a truly traumatic time period of my life. I would unequivocally recommend him for any surgical procedure you might need.
    David P Heiser — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Raul Bosio, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932364379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Irvine / Colorectal Surgery Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Toledo / General Surgery Residency 2007-2011
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Bosio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosio works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bosio’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

