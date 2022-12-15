Dr. Raul Bosio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Bosio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Bosio, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Bosio works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians General Surgery5700 Monroe St Unit 106, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had emergency surgery due to perforated colon; which resulted in a colostomy for a period of six months. Dr. Basio did the reversal surgery, exhibiting not only the highest degree of professionalism, but patience and understanding for the many questions I had about the procedure and recovery. I can't say enough about the kind and compassionate nature of my experience with Dr. Basio during a truly traumatic time period of my life. I would unequivocally recommend him for any surgical procedure you might need.
About Dr. Raul Bosio, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932364379
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine / Colorectal Surgery Fellowship
- University Of Toledo / General Surgery Residency 2007-2011
- UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Bosio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosio works at
Dr. Bosio speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosio.
