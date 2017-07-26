Overview

Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.



Dr. Capitaine works at Bay Area Home Health Inc in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Victoria, TX, Alice, TX and Beeville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.