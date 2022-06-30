Overview of Dr. Raul Cardenas, MD

Dr. Raul Cardenas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Cardenas works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.