Dr. Raul Carrillo-Bislick, MD
Overview of Dr. Raul Carrillo-Bislick, MD
Dr. Raul Carrillo-Bislick, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med U Cartagena, Cartagena and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.

Dr. Carrillo-Bislick's Office Locations
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists1970 Hospital View Way Ste 2, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-8072Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Raul Carrillo MD PA929 N US Highway 441 Ste 302, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 391-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PATIENT--LISTENS TO YOUR COMPLAINTS AND CONCERNS. RECOMMENDS A COURSE OF TREATMENT THAT MAKES SENSE AND UNDERSTANDABLE.
About Dr. Raul Carrillo-Bislick, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Med U Cartagena, Cartagena
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrillo-Bislick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrillo-Bislick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrillo-Bislick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Carrillo-Bislick has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrillo-Bislick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrillo-Bislick speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo-Bislick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo-Bislick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrillo-Bislick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrillo-Bislick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.