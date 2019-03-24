Dr. Raul Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Castillo, MD
Dr. Raul Castillo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs894 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
Dr Castillo is the most caring Dr I have ever had. I was a Mayo patient for 13 years & saw multiple Dr.s, I was admitted in Advent ER, Altamonte & was very fortunate to get Dr Castillo. Not only does he treat my cancer he’s managed my other conditions. I cannot say enough about this incredible man.
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073506341
- Thomas Jefferson Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hospital Damas
- Damas Hospital|Hospital Damas
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Castillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
