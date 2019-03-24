Overview of Dr. Raul Castillo, MD

Dr. Raul Castillo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Castillo works at Adventhealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.