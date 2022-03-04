Dr. Raul Corredor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corredor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Corredor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Corredor, MD
Dr. Raul Corredor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Corredor works at
Dr. Corredor's Office Locations
Raul Gustavo Corredor, MD3661 S Miami Ave Ste 504, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 697-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ll recommend Dr. Corredor to everyone. Dr Corredor , change my previous treatment and I’m feeling excellent . He really takes time for for his patients. He is a Keeper!
About Dr. Raul Corredor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548580558
Education & Certifications
- LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Corredor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corredor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corredor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corredor works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Corredor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corredor.
