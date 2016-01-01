Dr. Raul Estaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Estaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Estaris, MD
Dr. Raul Estaris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Estaris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Estaris' Office Locations
-
1
First Medical Clinic3321 Florida Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 465-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estaris?
About Dr. Raul Estaris, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770670341
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estaris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estaris works at
Dr. Estaris speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Estaris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.