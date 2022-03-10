See All Urologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD

Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Fernandez-Crespo works at Usf Multidisciplinary Programs in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fernandez-Crespo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Multidisciplinary Programs
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (787) 310-5401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 250-2213
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  3. 3
    University Medical Service Association Inc
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 250-2213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo?

    Mar 10, 2022
    My dad had 2 successful TURP surgeries with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo. The surgery and post-op was painless. Great results.
    Ricky — Mar 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fernandez-Crespo to family and friends

    Dr. Fernandez-Crespo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD.

    About Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124468632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernandez-Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez-Crespo works at Usf Multidisciplinary Programs in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez-Crespo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.