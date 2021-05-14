Dr. Raul Guisado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guisado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Guisado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Guisado, MD
Dr. Raul Guisado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Guisado's Office Locations
Raul Guisado-MD2516 Samaritan Dr Ste K, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 683-9886Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 11:30amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I very much appreciate Dr Guisado. I have a very complex health history, and he has helped me through numerous issues. He is incredibly kind, passionate, and knowledgeable. He only has 2 staff members handling all operational needs and they can get busy, but they have always helped me thoroughly from start to finish. They have offered me sample medications to help save me money. This is a very good practice.
About Dr. Raul Guisado, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1366590887
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- Hospital Del Salvador
- Universidad De Chile
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guisado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guisado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guisado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guisado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guisado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guisado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guisado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.