Dr. Raul Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Hernandez, MD
Dr. Raul Hernandez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Twin City Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
- 1 3777 James Ct, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 453-5003
- 2 2809 Bell St Ste A, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 453-5003
Hospital Affiliations
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- Twin City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best!!!!
About Dr. Raul Hernandez, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1588678684
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
