Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isern Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Isern Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Balance Dizziness & Physical Therapy Clinic LLC3560 Delaware St Ste 1002, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 835-2677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isern Jr?
Very patient man good with shy child or nervous child very calm
About Dr. Raul Isern Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417081852
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isern Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isern Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isern Jr works at
Dr. Isern Jr has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isern Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Isern Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isern Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isern Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isern Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.