Dr. Raul Landa, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Framingham, MA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raul Landa, MD

Dr. Raul Landa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Landa works at Vascular Associates in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Landa's Office Locations

    Vascular Associates
    85 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 383-1544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2019
    Es un doctor con ágayas muy firme en su profesión ,muy humilde chistoso y yo lo conozco des haces mucho años a tras que el a cuidado de mis problemas vacilar.
    Sylvia Garcia — Jul 12, 2019
    About Dr. Raul Landa, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1871526855
    Education & Certifications

    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Landa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landa works at Vascular Associates in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Landa’s profile.

    Dr. Landa has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Landa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

