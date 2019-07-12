Dr. Raul Landa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Landa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raul Landa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Vascular Associates85 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-1544
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Es un doctor con ágayas muy firme en su profesión ,muy humilde chistoso y yo lo conozco des haces mucho años a tras que el a cuidado de mis problemas vacilar.
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
