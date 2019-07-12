Overview of Dr. Raul Landa, MD

Dr. Raul Landa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Landa works at Vascular Associates in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.