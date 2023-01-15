Dr. Raul Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raul Lopez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
El Paso Pain Center3215 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 598-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
El Paso Pain Center East12200 Paseo Nuevo Dr, El Paso, TX 79928 Directions (915) 598-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
West Texas Pain Institute7878 Gateway Blvd E Ste 402, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 313-4443Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lopez guaranteed I would have 80% pain relief! One day post proceedure and for the first tme in 5 months my pain has decreased from 10 to 1-2 and I feel like a normal human being again. I am so grateful! Thank you! Thank you!
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871859587
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.