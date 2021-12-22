Dr. Raul Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.
Locations
Telemed On Demand TX12500 Network Blvd Ste 407, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 890-6093
Wellmed At Greenway Park2455 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 599-6000
Wellmed At Northern Hills14100 Nacogdoches Rd Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 653-8989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Having just relocated, was tasked with finding a new doctor in my network. After some research I scheduled with Dr. Martinez. Upon arrival I was dissapointed to learn that I had scheduled with a clinic rather than a private practice. My dissapointment faded quickly after meeting the Dr. Martinez. He appeared to be very capable, personable and proactive in my healthcare. I intend to continue seeing Dr. Martinez.
About Dr. Raul Martinez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.