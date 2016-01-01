Overview of Dr. Raul Mederos Jr, MD

Dr. Raul Mederos Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Mederos Jr works at Lamas Surgical Associates in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.