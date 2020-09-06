Overview

Dr. Raul Miranda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma Juarez and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Miranda works at Greater Newport Physicians in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.