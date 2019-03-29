Dr. Raul Mitrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Mitrani, MD
Dr. Raul Mitrani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
UHealth at Boca Raton3848 Fau Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 455-3627
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mitrani is very professional and take time with every patient
About Dr. Raul Mitrani, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mitrani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
