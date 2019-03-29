Overview

Dr. Raul Mitrani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Mitrani works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.