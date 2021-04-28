Dr. Raul Monzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Monzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Monzon, MD
Dr. Raul Monzon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Monzon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Monzon's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Management Specialist of North Florida, PA6050 Saint Johns Ave Ste 4, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 260-5845
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monzon?
very professional, DR and his staff including front desk. I have been using Dr Momzon for last 4-5 yeas lumbar injections for slipped disc . Dr Monson always leaves me pain free with in 1-2 days after treatment, last between 8-10 months. I am a very Happy patient. Highly recommend Dr Monson with 5 stars!
About Dr. Raul Monzon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1508885286
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U/St Joseph's Hosp
- Seton Hall University/St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monzon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monzon works at
Dr. Monzon has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Monzon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.