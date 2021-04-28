Overview of Dr. Raul Monzon, MD

Dr. Raul Monzon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Monzon works at Pain Management Specialist of North Florida, PA in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.