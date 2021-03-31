Dr. Raul Olivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Olivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Olivera, MD
Dr. Raul Olivera, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Olivera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Olivera's Office Locations
-
1
Usf Physician Group3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 340, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 396-9936Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olivera?
Brain surgery
About Dr. Raul Olivera, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1982872057
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivera works at
Dr. Olivera has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Brain Surgery and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olivera speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.