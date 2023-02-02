See All Vascular Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Raul Ortega, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (26)
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raul Ortega, MD

Dr. Raul Ortega, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Ortega works at Texas Health Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgical Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ortega's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgical Specialists
    2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 323-3655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lymphedema
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Appendicitis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Pain
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fissure
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Compression
Venous Sclerotherapy
Ventral Hernia
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Good
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raul Ortega, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295902385
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center-Mt Sinai
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ortega works at Texas Health Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgical Specialists in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ortega’s profile.

    Dr. Ortega has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

