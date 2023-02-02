Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Ortega, MD
Overview of Dr. Raul Ortega, MD
Dr. Raul Ortega, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Ortega's Office Locations
Texas Health Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgical Specialists2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 323-3655
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Raul Ortega, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295902385
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center-Mt Sinai
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau County Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Vascular Surgery
