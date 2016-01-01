Dr. Oyola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Oyola, MD
Overview of Dr. Raul Oyola, MD
Dr. Raul Oyola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from St John's Episcopal Hospital and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Oyola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oyola's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers P.c.340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 281-5115Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oyola?
About Dr. Raul Oyola, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1114922432
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Espiscpl Hsp S Shr
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oyola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oyola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oyola works at
Dr. Oyola has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oyola speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.