Overview of Dr. Raul Parra, MD

Dr. Raul Parra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BIRSA MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL AND ALLIED SCIENCE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Parra works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in West New York, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.