Dr. Raul Portillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Portillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Portillo, MD
Dr. Raul Portillo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Portillo works at
Dr. Portillo's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 599-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
San Antonio Downtown1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 224-6531Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portillo?
Dr. Portillo has been consulting me since 2012 when he diagnosed me with Leukemia. At this particular visit, he just reviewed my bloodwork. I take his recommendations and knowledge to heart because he has been an exemplary doctor.
About Dr. Raul Portillo, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1265473391
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Re Thomason Hosp-Tex Tech
- Mex Inst Soc Security
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portillo works at
Dr. Portillo speaks Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Portillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.