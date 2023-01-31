Overview of Dr. Raul Portillo, MD

Dr. Raul Portillo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Portillo works at Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway in El Paso, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.