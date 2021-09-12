Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Raul Rodriguez403 Se 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 266-8866Friday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez is brilliant. Even when I want to give up on myself he never gives up on me. He always has something new or different to try. All my other doctors pushed shock treatment on me and for personal reasons I always declined. They told me we tried everything else and there is nothing else they can do for me. I have major depression, PTSD and anxiety and I'm medication resistant. Dr. Rodriguez took on my case determined and sure he can help me even knowing what the other doctors said. He is so smart, knows exactly what he's doing and always listens to what i have to say. I cannot recommend him highly enough. This psychiatrist saves lives. He saved mine.
About Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467475913
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Florida International University
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.