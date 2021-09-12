Overview

Dr. Raul Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Delray Center For Healing in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.