Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD

Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romero-Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2704 N Tenaya Way Ste 1100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
  2. 2
    Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
    657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
STD Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336247246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero-Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero-Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero-Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero-Joseph has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero-Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero-Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero-Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero-Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero-Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

