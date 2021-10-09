Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero-Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero-Joseph's Office Locations
- 1 2704 N Tenaya Way Ste 1100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5199
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 877-5199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
When I changed insurance so I could select yet another Gynecologist in Las Vegas, I asked the receptionist to make an appointment for me with the kindest, caring, doctor there, with impeccable bedside manners! The receptionist quietly and quickly said that would be Dr. Romero! The appointment was booked and this is my third year with him. The receptionist was on point, as Dr. Romero has the nest bedside manners, he is knowledgeable, he listens and I’ve never waited long in the waiting room! He and the staff are approachable, reachable and his very knowledgeable! If you want an excellent OBGYN/Gynecologist, schedule an appointment with Dr. Raul Romero
About Dr. Raul Romero-Joseph, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
