See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD

Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD

Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Rosario Concepcion works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Other
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7364
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Drainage
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Brain Disorders
Joint Drainage
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Brain Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rosario Concepcion?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosario Concepcion to family and friends

Dr. Rosario Concepcion's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rosario Concepcion

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD.

About Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700291333
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raul Rosario Concepcion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario Concepcion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosario Concepcion’s profile.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario Concepcion.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario Concepcion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario Concepcion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.