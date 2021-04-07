Dr. Raul Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Rosenthal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (877) 463-2010Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5290
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, I brought my grandmother to see Dr. Rosenthal for a consultation for a hiatal hernia surgery. Dr. Rosenthal’s staff were very friendly and knowledgeable. Dr. Rosenthal explained the surgery in great deal and clearly.
About Dr. Raul Rosenthal, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1487617270
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- University of Cambridge
