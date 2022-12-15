Overview

Dr. Raul Roth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.