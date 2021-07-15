See All Nephrologists in Thomasville, GA
Dr. Raul Santos, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raul Santos, MD

Dr. Raul Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital and Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Santos works at Nephrology Consultants, Thomasville, GA in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Bainbridge, GA and Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Medical Associates of Georgiallc
    334 Smith Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 227-1595
  2. 2
    Decatur County Dialysis Facility
    700 Gordon Ave, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 243-0280
  3. 3
    Colquitt Regional Medical Center Dialysis
    449 31st Ave SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 891-9333
  4. 4
    Thomas County Home Training
    708 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 226-4541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooks County Hospital
  • Colquitt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2021
    A doctor who truly cares about his patients! He came in and within minutes figured out what was wrong and made a plan to recovery. He was called in 13 days after us already being in the hospital ( 5 of which another doctor had wasted out time “trying” to figure what was wrong) Absolutely love him as a doctor and cannot thank him enough for everything he has done!
    Fernanda Crumpton — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raul Santos, MD
    About Dr. Raul Santos, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124008297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

