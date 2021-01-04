Overview of Dr. Raul Tallo, MD

Dr. Raul Tallo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tallo works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.