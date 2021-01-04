Dr. Raul Tallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Tallo, MD
Overview of Dr. Raul Tallo, MD
Dr. Raul Tallo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tallo's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Tallo for about 15 years! He is one of the best doctors I have ever seen! He takes time with you and he listens to your concerns. He is very kind and caring! I've been seeing him for RA and would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Raul Tallo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1982600417
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tallo works at
Dr. Tallo has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tallo speaks Tagalog.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.