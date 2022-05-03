Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres Heisecke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Torres Heisecke works at
Locations
-
1
CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres Heisecke?
Dr.Torres is the best medical doctor I have ever had. He is knowledgeable, kind , & genuinely wants to improve your health & lifestyle. He spends time with you & LISTENS TO YOU. He is a rarity in the medical world today that emphasizes numbers over quality of care.
About Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952518813
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center & John Dingell Vamc
- U Natl de Asuncion
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres Heisecke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres Heisecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres Heisecke works at
Dr. Torres Heisecke has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres Heisecke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres Heisecke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres Heisecke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres Heisecke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres Heisecke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.