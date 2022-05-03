See All Cardiologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Torres Heisecke works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants
    2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-5514
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UT Health Henderson
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia

Treatment frequency



Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2022
    Dr.Torres is the best medical doctor I have ever had. He is knowledgeable, kind , & genuinely wants to improve your health & lifestyle. He spends time with you & LISTENS TO YOU. He is a rarity in the medical world today that emphasizes numbers over quality of care.
    Debbie Todd — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952518813
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center & John Dingell Vamc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Natl de Asuncion
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres Heisecke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres Heisecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres Heisecke works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Torres Heisecke’s profile.

    Dr. Torres Heisecke has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres Heisecke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres Heisecke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres Heisecke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres Heisecke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres Heisecke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

