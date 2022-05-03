Overview

Dr. Raul Torres Heisecke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Torres Heisecke works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.